4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $550,000

This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom custom home has everything you need to entertain. With an open floor plan you can see most of the house and backyard from the kitchen and living room! The back yard is a true oasis with a big covered patio, pool, hot tub, fire pit and room to run on the 1 acre lot. The main bedroom is isolated with 2 walk in closets, large soaking tub and an exquisite walk in shower! There is a jack-n-jill bathroom between 2 of the bedrooms and the 4th bedroom has a full bath in the hall. The oversized garage is 24x24. The home is wired for surround and has wired speakers outside, extra storage in the garage, 2 hot water heaters, flex room that is currently a game room, built in office space, one of the main bedrooms closets has a built in vanity, walk in closets in every bedroom, oversized pantry, fridge in laundry room with a working ice maker and an oversized driveway! There are so many features and no detail has been overlooked!