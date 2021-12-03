 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $575,000

Check out this spacious China Spring home and acreage! Love the location at the end of a cul-de-sac on 3.046+/- acres with lots of trees and wildlife! The 3060+/- sq.ft. home features 4 nice sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining, breakfast area in kitchen, separate office, 2 living areas, and a large laundry room. It also has an inground pool/hot tub. There is a detached 3 car garage with a second story just for storage! In addition there is a large metal shop. There is also a cute garden shed or playhouse on the property. No City Taxes.

