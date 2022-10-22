 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $599,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $599,900

Enjoy, Relax, and Unwind! The pool and spa are just a couple of things to love about this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath custom home in China Spring ISD! You'll love the farmhouse feel that includes a formal sitting area, generous living area with wood accents and tons of windows for natural light, a gourmet kitchen with plenty of space for entertaining friends and family, and a tranquil master suite with separate tub and shower. Nestled in a quiet country setting, this is the perfect place to call HOME!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barraez captures Ironman Waco

Barraez captures Ironman Waco

Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert