4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $599,900

Enjoy, Relax, and Unwind! The pool and spa are just a couple of things to love about this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath custom home in China Spring ISD! You'll love the farmhouse feel that includes a formal sitting area, generous living area with wood accents and tons of windows for natural light, a gourmet kitchen with plenty of space for entertaining friends and family, and a tranquil master suite with separate tub and shower. Nestled in a quiet country setting, this is the perfect place to call HOME!