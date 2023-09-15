182 Woodland is a sprawling split-level, 4 bed 3.5 bath, 3094 sq. ft. home on a wooded lot on a cul de sac in desirable China Spring ISD. Starting on the top level, is the primary suite with a separate attached room, which would make a perfect office. This space overlooks the wood-burning fireplace in the massive great room. Primary bathroom includes a shower, whirlpool tub, dual vanities, and a skylight. Step down one level, and find 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom. Another flight of stairs takes you to the ground floor. Entertain in the great room, with its large story window & built-in shelves. Stylish kitchen and dining area contain an abundance of counter and cabinet space, a large island, and granite countertops. Down one more flight, and you arrive at the poolside mother-in-law suite, perfect for that independent house guest. Outside, you will find mature trees, an elevated wood deck, a large storage shed, metal covered carport, and a large sparkling private inground pool.