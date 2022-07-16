4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $625,000

Experience country living in a custom designed new-construction home settled on a little over 2 acres in the China Spring ISD! Open concept with a dreamy kitchen that boasts a large island, Forno Professional 6 Burner Dual Fuel Range, Pot Filler, Sharp Microwave Drawer, and Walk-in Pantry with Barn Door. The isolated Master Suite has Master Bath cabinets galore surrounding a sit-down vanity, large walk-in tiled shower with an added rain head, tiled tub surround, and custom built-in dressers and shelves in the closet. Throughout this amazing home is beautiful vinyl plank flooring and custom built cabinetry with granite counters and soft close hinges. This is an energy efficient home with spray foam and insulated interior walls, as well as two tankless propane water heaters. Want Storage?! This house was designed for it! All bedrooms have walk-in closets. No pull-down stairs in the garage… it has a full set of stairs leading to approximately 300 sq ft of conditioned space of storage on trussed flooring, with built-in shelving in place for all your seasonal and storage needs. An unusual, yet wonderful feature, of this new-construction home is that it has mature trees in front yard. The outdoor kitchen with built-in Summerset Grill and sink, along with provisions for an outdoor TV, is perfect for entertaining. The privacy fenced backyard has been left open across the back for extending if desired. A sprinkler system and gutters make taking care of the yard much easier. This incredibly versatile home is pre-wired for a future Workshop/RV pad/Pool, and its pre-plumbed for a whole house water filtration/water softening system. NO city taxes.