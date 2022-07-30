4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $664,000

Beautiful property in highly sought after China Spring ISD that sits on over an acre of land. Do you like to entertain? Well this is the perfect set up to do so. The abundant amount of space inside is obvious from the extra wide foyer as you walk in. Entering the open concept living and kitchen area you will be met with stunning vaulted ceilings accented with cedar colored beams and a stoned fireplace that is the focal point. Lots of natural light brought into this space with windows across the back of the home in the living area. There is plenty of room in the dining room that is separated from the kitchen with a coffee bar area that includes a beverage fridge. The kitchen has an over sized eat at island. Great area to set up for entertaining guest as well. The gas stove has a pot filler above it for your chef’s ease when prepping meals. Stainless steel appliances and lots of storage in this kitchen. On one side of the home you will find 3 bedrooms with jack-n-Jill bathroom set up, an office nook with door to make those working from home days easier to have privacy. In the isolated master you will find great space with a double vanity and a tiled shower. Laundry room is equipped with counter space for folding and a sink. Stain concrete floors in all common areas. Outside find an extra large covered patio with TV hook up, Stunning pool with water feature, pergola, fire pit, batting cage and lots of room to roam. The perfect backyard oasis!