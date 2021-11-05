4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $675,000

With recent, new construction, NO city taxes, attendance of the China Spring Independent School District, and a distinctive modern farmhouse aesthetic, you absolutely don't want to miss out on this fabulous China Spring area home located in the ultra desirable Brazos Country Estates neighborhood! Newly constructed just a few years ago, this exceptional 3,243 square foot home boasts a superb layout and appeal that's off the charts given the perfect fusion of a quaint country farmhouse aesthetic and a urbane, sophisticated finishes. Featuring a slate of unique touches and amenities, this home certainly qualifies for "dream home" status by even the most discriminating buyer. Leaving no stone unturned and crafted to maximize practicality, privacy, and function, the home's four bedrooms are smartly situated with three ground floor options (the primary and guest suites which are neatly split by a jack and jill bathroom) and the secluded, lone second floor suite. Opposed at either side of the home, the ground floor suites offer paramount privacy that is well suited for long term guests (even mother in laws!) while the second floor bedroom perfectly ties into a GIANT game room that is as isolated and quiet as it is multi-purposed and spacious. Not to outdone by the fantastic bedrooms, the home's central living area is flanked by both a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen; complete with a breakfast room and island seating. Overlooking a wall of windows and cozy fireplace, the ultra modern layout truly incorporates the kitchen as living space which shows off the Kitchenaid appliances, massive farmhouse sink, and noteworthy cabinetry. Neatly tucked behind the kitchen, an easily accessible, Texas-sized pantry sits adjacent to the mud room like hallway which leads to built in cubby space, a half bathroom, and laundry which enjoys dual access via the primary suite. There, luxury knows no bounds. The ritzy primary suite benefits from an oversized soaking tub, massive walk in shower (complete with a full sized bench), expansive vanity space, and enormous walk-in closet. Few bathrooms offer such a spa-like experience while retaining efficiency and practicality as seen here. Oversized and airy, the bedroom's abundant natural light well accommodates multiple configurations and furniture arrangements. Outside, a soaring covered patio highlights the theme of modern farmhouse chic while providing excellent outdoor living space that is perfect for grilling, relaxation, and family nights in. The .64 acre lot is quite possibly the perfect size, allowing for games of catch or even a soccer goal while still remaining manageable for irrigation (via the home's sprinkler system) and mowing. Superb sunset views, peace and quiet, and occasional wildlife are hallmarks of the property which is just close enough to town to be convenient but just far enough out of town to enjoy all of the best that country living affords. If you're seeking an impressive home built to the highest standards with abundant features and amenities, all while saving THOUSANDS each year on taxes; LOOK NO FURTHER. This home is simply a "MUST SEE"!