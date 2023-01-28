 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $679,000

Welcome home to 1047 Spanish Oaks! Every inch of this custom home by Shaun Shows was carefully thought out to maximize efficient living, beauty, and comfort. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home offers a beautiful spacious floor plan, storage, and a backyard perfect for entertaining. The primary bedroom has a luxurious en-suite bathroom equipped with two walk-in closets with custom built in shelving, dual vanities, separate shower and gorgeous soaking tub. In the wonderful backyard you will find an outdoor kitchen/bar, pool/spa combo, gazebo, and fire pit. This exquisite backyard provides a relaxing area to enjoy your morning coffee, unwind, or connect with family and friends. 1047 Spanish Oaks is located in River Oaks Estates, a sought after gated community. Within River Oaks Estates you will have walking access to the Brazos River for family hikes, and fishing. Come see Spanish Oaks today and make it your new home.

