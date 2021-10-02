4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $695,000

Welcome home and welcome to the highly desired River Oaks Estates in the charming town of China Spring Texas! Located 15 min north of Waco and an hour between Austin & Dallas, this secluded, gated community is home to some of the most beautiful estates in the area! This exclusive neighborhood is also home to it’s very own private access to the Brazos River behind. With its own trail, you and your family can enjoy the beauty of the Brazos river privately. Built in 2019, this beauty boasts nearly 3000 sq ft to the main home and over 600 sq ft on the separate man cave/office area. Boasting 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1 half bath, a huge open layout, and tons of custom wood finishes through out the home from top to bottom, including over 10k in living room Trusses. Home is immaculately built and every inch was carefully designed with no expense spared. Sprawling over 1.2 acres this property has all the room to enjoy outdoors as well. With custom rear patio, the entertaining options are limitless. So come by and see what makes this home one of the most beautiful homes in Central Texas!