This exclusive neighborhood is also home to it’s very own private access to the Brazos River. With its own trail, you and your family can enjoy the beauty of the Brazos river privately. Built in 2019, this beauty boasts nearly 3000 sq ft to the main home and over 600 sq ft on the separate man cave or office area. Boasting 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, a huge open layout, and tons of custom wood finishes through out the home from top to bottom, including over 10k in living room Trusses. Home is immaculately built and every inch was carefully designed with no expense spared. Sprawling over 1.2 acres this property has all the room to enjoy outdoors as well. With custom rear patio, the entertaining options are limitless.
4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $695,000
