4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $698,000

Don’t miss your opportunity to own your slice of Texas! This modern farmhouse built in 2018 sits on 6.5 acres and boast nearly 3000 ft.² of living space! The open floor plan includes a large living area with double sliding patio doors, a well equipped kitchen with beautiful stainless steel professional appliances including a six burner gas stove with griddle and double ovens, a pot filler, and an oversized dining area! The breakfast bar has plenty of additional seating perfect for entertaining the masses! Just around the corner is a beautiful pantry with tons of shelving! Three bedrooms each have large closets, and direct access to ensuites, and an additional half bathroom allows for extra privacy for all who reside. The owners suite is complete with separate vanities, a tiled shower, a separate tub, and two closets. A bonus room upstairs can be used for flexible space, such as a hobby room, office, playroom, theatre etc! Located in China Spring ISD just minutes away from all of the conveniences of the city.