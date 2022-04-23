4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $698,000

This modern farmhouse jewel is snuggly set back in the cul de sac of Brazos River Estates in China Spring, Texas, home of the Championship Cougars. 150 Sonoma Ridge is crafted by Garrison Construction a luxury home contractor known as much for masterful craftsmanship and attention to detail as artistry. From the hand built custom cabinetry to the gorgeous board and batten walls you'll see the love that was poured into this project. The isolated primary suite is an efficiency lover's dream with a separate laundry room connected directly to the extra large walk in closet making laundry time just a little bit easier. The outdoor kitchen is a beautiful place to enjoy Texas in the springtime, complete with a beverage fridge, grill, sink...AND a pass through window to the main kitchen. The chef in your life will be ecstatic to know that the six burner Monogram range is gas driven for excellent and even cooking. Whether you're new to Waco or a native just discovering China Spring you'll see that this home allows you to experience the best of both worlds from a lush country setting that is less than 20 miles from the hustle and bustle of downtown Waco. Featured in the 2022 Heart of Texas Builders Association Parade of Homes this beauty will be open to the public at the end of April, looking forward to showing you all of the features we just don't have room to list here.