4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $725,000

Welcome to 787 Oak Grove Loop. This gated property is nestled among native grasses and live oak trees, some of which are estimated to be 300 years old. This home sits at the end of a winding driveway and embodies everything desirable about country living and doing it in style. Sitting on almost 5 acres, this remarkable property is a short drive from Waco and within China Spring school district. You truly get the best of both worlds - convenient amenities like shopping, dining, and entertainment while enjoying the solace of living in the country. This is not a home you see on the market often. There are custom features throughout this home which are sure to impress. The beautiful front door was custom-made and built with a steel frame and custom metal hinges. Once inside, you’re immediately greeted with an inviting floor plan and ranch house vibes. But this is no ordinary ranch house. All the wood throughout this home has a story. The owners who built this home were very creative with a focus on Texas resources. Almost all the wood in the home is reclaimed from various local sources – from old barns to a YMCA clubhouse. The kitchen has all the modern-day comforts any chef would love: custom red cedar cabinets, Texas Hill Country granite, a double oven, two sinks, and a walk-in pantry. There are two main living areas on either side of the kitchen. The main living room features a fireplace constructed of sandstone from Lometa, Tx. This unique fireplace has a built-in blower system and fold-down grates for cooking over an open flame. The second living area houses an Army wood stove from an old school building in Belton, Tx. The isolated master suite has a luxury bathroom with dual vanities, a massive tub, and a walk-in tiled shower. There are two additional bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, and another room which could be used as an office or another bedroom. The back patio is very spacious and has plenty of room for grilling and relaxing after a long day. Near the house is a designated spot for gardening with its own irrigation and fencing to protect it from local wildlife. You’ll have plenty of space to grow produce and herbs. The high-quality construction of this home will withstand the test of time for generations to come. Finding a property this secluded and well maintained is hard and finding one a short drive to town is nearly impossible. If you’re looking for a lifestyle, 787 Oak Grove Loop is waiting for you!