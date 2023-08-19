Your beautiful new home in the Brazos Country Estates awaits you! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home sits on a corner lot approx 0.6 acres and offers a large amount of storage space and living space whether you prefer to be indoors or outdoors. The large windows throughout the home allow natural light to fill the space. The large "hidden" pantry provides storage space close by when cooking meals and entertaining guests but allows your kitchen and living space to remain clean and inviting without all the clutter. Quartz countertops throughout the home, modern design finishes, beautiful landscaping, gorgeous fireplace, jack and jill bathroom, walk-in showers, and beautifully maintained vinyl flooring are just some of the amenities that make this home so appealing. This home utilizes a water softener system and has a reverse osmosis system in the kitchen. Both those systems convey with the sell. Back patio has a gas hookup and outlets allowing you to customize your own backyard entertainment space. Home comes with programmable exterior outdoor lighting for annual lighting as well as holiday lighting. The finished-out garage is a an oversized 2 car garage. Home is irrigated in the front, sides, and first 25 feet of back yard where the sod is allowing for a pool to be installed if a future home owner desired. Buyer should confirm with a pool specialist regarding location and size if desired. Septic system is an aerobic leach field system with no sprayers. All the curtains in the home will convey as well as the built-in shelves in the dining area. This China Spring home is definitely one you need to see! Buyer to verify schools and all measurements if important. Contact your favorite agent today to schedule a private showing.