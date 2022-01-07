Look no Further! Come visit this Custom Home in China Spring! Enjoy the beautiful outdoor patio, or relax in the pool overlooking 3.23 acres of 20+ pecan trees! Truly, this home has everything you need! Remodeled in 2021, this exquisite home has a gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and a farmhouse sink, every cook's Dream Kitchen! Hardwood floors throughout the main living area and dining room are features of this beautifully designed open floor plan with a fireplace for those cold winter nights. You'll fall in love with the over sized Master Bedroom which is currently used for a hobby room. This plan is 4 bedrooms, or 3 bedrooms with an office, very flexible for your needs. Additional features include a 650 square foot apartment with full kitchen and bath, perfect for guests, parents, or children going to college. There is also a 2150 square foot metal building and storage that has endless uses! For those of you that like to travel, park your RV in the 800 square foot Canopy behind the metal building with full hookups! In addition, to all of these features, there is also a 740 foot metal shed at the back of the property. This home is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $759,000
