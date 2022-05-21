4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $789,900

Stunning 2-story home in The Preserve subdivision in sought-after China Spring ISD. This is one of only 3 homes that Magnolia designed from the ground up; Joanna and company had their hands on every amazing detail! With 3,009 sq. ft. this home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, a stucco exterior, and many windows that showcase natural light throughout the home. The open concept home features a formal dining room off of the kitchen - the arched entry and sunlight wall of windows add so much beauty to the room. The kitchen, with an oversized island, farm sink, and granite counters, overlooks the living room - this is where you can see yourself spending most of your time. The kitchen also features a stainless steel GE appliance package including a gas range stove that is a show stopper. Downstairs showcases a luxurious half bath, an oversized laundry room, and the master suite. The master suite features dual vanities, a large walk-in closet, an oversized tub, and a dual-headed walk-in shower. Upstairs is an oasis for your family or guests with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an office nook, and a game/hobby room area. Additionally, the upstairs balcony offers the most incredible sunset views - what a perfect way to end the day! Every feature was perfectly picked - the wood on the mantle and above the windows in the kitchen is real wood from homestead heritage. Outside you will find a garden area and a shop with an AC. This can be used for an office, man cave, or whatever you desire. Quality details include foam insulation, tankless water heaters, sprinkler system, and more. The garage is currently being used as the owner's art studio but it still functions as a working garage - and the original garage doors will convey with the home. From the flooring to the light fixtures- every space and every detail is true perfection!