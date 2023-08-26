Welcome to Brazos Country Estates in China Spring, Texas - home of the state championship Cougars! Roughly twenty miles from downtown Waco this curated community can be found tucked off Garrett Lane, next to grazing pastures. Each home in this neighborhood of custom built properties offers a handful of builders the opportunity to show off their skills - and the Garrison's absolutely set the bar high with 141 Sonoma Ridge. Not to be outdone by it's neighbors which have been featured in The Parade of Homes, stately 141 confidently claims it's place among these gorgeous builds. The exterior of brick and hardy board with a touch of wood and metal lends to a timeless elegance with a modern touch found in the choice of deep paint color. On the interior the shadows of the front are undone with light and bright walls and luxury vinyl plank flooring in light oak tones. The kitchen is balanced with dark granite countertops, dark pendulum lights and a beautiful black accent wall in the informal dining area. This color scheme is anchored in the tall fireplace with charcoal venetian plaster stretching from the floor to the sky. Not to be outdone, the downstairs guest bathroom is a beautiful blend of white and black tiles with a touch of whimsy found in the pattern of the shower tiles. The large principal bedroom on the main floor, directly across from the laundry room, is awash in natural light with a comfortably sized en suite bathroom connected to a very generously sized closet with built in dresser and shelves. The master class on balancing light and dark continues in this room where the black honed countertops beautifully complement the white veined tiles of the shower. The trick to keep it from feeling dated is using a matte finished tile instead of highly polished stone of the late 90's allowing the softness of the tile to blend well with it's surroundings. Follow the custom iron railing up the stairway to be pleasantly surprised by the coziness of plush carpet in the extra large flex space; the options here are as endless as your imagination - need a movie space, game room, informal living room or study area? This large landing is made to fit your needs. The two bedrooms upstairs outsize the principal bedroom downstairs so you can trust that everyone will be comfortable in their new home. To finish the space the entire backyard is fully fenced, 8 feet high along the back to ensure privacy. Front landscaping including planting trees that will mature alongside you and your new home is a signature move of the Garrisons to make sure the property is fully ready for new owners. 141 has definitely set itself apart and puts pressure on the builder to capture lightening in a bottle again on their next build...but for now the magic can be yours. Schedule your private tour today.