This desirable, 2 story modern day farmhouse is eye-catching. This classic plan includes a welcoming front and back porch, dormer windows that bring in the natural light, a gable roof and simple lines. The kitchen and dining room area serves as a common gathering spot for your family and is quite spacious. Wood burning fireplace providing warmth and comfort as well as a design focal point in the room. Beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen with oversized island displaying granite countertops, and black walnut table height drop down to seat 6 easily. Stainless steel appliances to include double ovens. Master suite is 17' 4"x 14' 11" in size on the main floor, giving you enough room for a sitting area as well. Master bath includes, his and her sinks, granite countertops, soaking tub, walk-in shower and terrific closet with built-ins. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms downstairs are 15' x 12' 2" with great closet space. Leading upstairs you will notice the stair rail and floating walk way is a view rail cable system that becomes the focal point of the home. Upstairs presents a fabulous guest suite that is 17' 4" x 30' in size, private bath with walk-in shower, 3 closets, and also includes the ultimate game room that is 15' 4" x 30' in size. The storage that this home features is amazing. The oversized 2 car garage is attached with a breezeway keeping you dry on those rainy days. All of this is situated on 2 acres in the highly sought after China Spring ISD. This Modern Day Farmhouse is truly your dream come true. Virtual staging has been done on some photos.
4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $799,000
