Nestled amongst gorgeous mature trees and backing onto Childress Creek is this luxurious, private and peaceful property that is sure to tick all the boxes on your ultimate wishlist. You will live on an expansive 1.37-acre park-like lot within the highly desirable China Spring ISD and less than 30 minutes from the bustling heart of Waco. A striking stone facade and double-door entry create an instant sense of style and sophistication as you approach this stunning home. The same flawless attention to detail continues inside with large and open-concept living spaces that invite you to relax in absolute comfort at the end of the day. The floorplan is centered around the living room, dining room and kitchen complete with tray ceilings, elegant built-ins, a feature fireplace and an abundance of windows that frame the leafy outlook. Preparing meals will be a joy in the gourmet kitchen with a center island and stone countertops along with high-end fixtures, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and a tiled backsplash. An oversized screened porch is ready for all-weather entertaining with ceiling fans and plenty of room to gather with loved ones and watch the gentle deer roam. All three bedrooms are a great size and there are three bathrooms including your sumptuous owner’s suite with a huge walk-in closet and an opulent ensuite. There’s ample built-in storage throughout the home plus a well-equipped laundry room, ceiling fans, space for a home office and a side-entry garage. Your new home stands proud along a beautiful, tree-lined windy road and is just moments from everything you could ever need.
4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $825,000
