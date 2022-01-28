This desirable, 2 story modern day farmhouse is eye-catching. This classic plan includes a welcoming front and back porch, dormer windows that bring in the natural light, a gable roof and simple lines. The kitchen and dining room area serves as a common gathering spot for your family and is quite spacious. Wood burning fireplace providing warmth and comfort as well as a design focal point in the room. Beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen with oversized island displaying granite countertops, and black walnut table height drop down to seat 6 easily. Stainless steel appliances to include double ovens. Master suite is 17' 4"x 14' 11" in size on the main floor, giving you enough room for a sitting area as well. Master bath includes, his and her sinks, granite countertops, soaking tub, walk-in shower and terrific closet with built-ins. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms downstairs are 15' x 12' 2" with great closet space. Leading upstairs you will notice the stair rail and floating walk way is a view rail cable system that becomes the focal point of the home. Upstairs presents a fabulous guest suite that is 17' 4" x 30' in size, private bath with walk-in shower, 3 closets, and also includes the ultimate game room that is 15' 4" x 30' in size. The storage that this home features is amazing. The oversized 2 car garage is attached with a breezeway keeping you dry on those rainy days. All of this is situated on 2 acres in the highly sought after China Spring ISD. This Modern Day Farmhouse is truly your dream come true. Virtual staging has been done on some photos.
4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $825,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Paris, Texas, man who officials say is part of widespread auto theft rings that employ fra…
Baylor senior guard Kamaria McDaniel announced on Thursday night on Instagram that she has left the Bears’ program.
Waco Fire Department and law enforcement personnel worked Tuesday to remove another vehicle from the Brazos River at the south boat ramp of Brazos Park East.
Imagine living a short walk from the new Cinemark theater at Creekview Drive and Interstate 35, or Topgolf’s all-weather driving range there o…
A Lacy Lakeview man entrusted to babysit a friend’s 5-month-old baby has been charged in the July death of the boy, who died from blunt force …
Mike Copeland: Waco jobs, spending growth; Airport renovation; TSTC donation; Building permit roundup
Waco’s jobless rate continues to plummet, which is a good thing.
Most El Conquistador’s longstanding customers are generally aware of the story behind their favorite restaurant, but few may know various tidbits of the eatery’s lengthy history.
A McLennan County man who fired multiple shots at a Falls County deputy during a traffic stop last week had been involved in a fatal shooting …
A convicted sex offender within days of being released from prison is headed for a state treatment facility instead of freedom after a McLenna…
Carole Fergusson, Keep Waco Beautiful’s new executive director, found her mind wandering during a drive through North Waco recently.