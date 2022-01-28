 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $825,000

4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $825,000

4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $825,000

This desirable, 2 story modern day farmhouse is eye-catching. This classic plan includes a welcoming front and back porch, dormer windows that bring in the natural light, a gable roof and simple lines. The kitchen and dining room area serves as a common gathering spot for your family and is quite spacious. Wood burning fireplace providing warmth and comfort as well as a design focal point in the room. Beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen with oversized island displaying granite countertops, and black walnut table height drop down to seat 6 easily. Stainless steel appliances to include double ovens. Master suite is 17' 4"x 14' 11" in size on the main floor, giving you enough room for a sitting area as well. Master bath includes, his and her sinks, granite countertops, soaking tub, walk-in shower and terrific closet with built-ins. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms downstairs are 15' x 12' 2" with great closet space. Leading upstairs you will notice the stair rail and floating walk way is a view rail cable system that becomes the focal point of the home. Upstairs presents a fabulous guest suite that is 17' 4" x 30' in size, private bath with walk-in shower, 3 closets, and also includes the ultimate game room that is 15' 4" x 30' in size. The storage that this home features is amazing. The oversized 2 car garage is attached with a breezeway keeping you dry on those rainy days. All of this is situated on 2 acres in the highly sought after China Spring ISD. This Modern Day Farmhouse is truly your dream come true. Virtual staging has been done on some photos.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert