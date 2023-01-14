4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $829,500

Situated on a .595 acre lot in The Preserve neighborhood of China Spring, this masterpiece by Barn Light Homes will serve as a beautiful backdrop to the life of your family for many years to come. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a private study "plus" a gameroom, and a unique e-space for use as a home office or student nook. Over 3500 sqft of luxury in this single-story floorplan, with hardwood floors, quartz countertops throughout, a private owners suite with a soaking tub and huge tiled shower, custom trim and cabinetry in every room, and 3 car garage. Like to cook? The massive quartz island anchors the dream kitchen boasting stainless Whirlpool appliances, gas cooktop, dbl ovens, and walk-in pantry. Even the sizeable mudroom has a certain flair to it. Step out back onto your spacious covered patio with it's own fridge and prep sink. If efficiency is your jam, enjoy the fully foam insulated construction, tankless gas water heaters and a space-age HVAC system that you wont believe. Every inch of this home showcases the quality construction you expect in all Barn Light homes. A true must see.