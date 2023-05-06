Spectacular NEW CONSTRUCTION by NorthStar Custom Homes on 2.275+/- acres in China Spring ISD. This gorgeously designed home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an office and a wonderful flex space upstairs that would make a perfect game room! The interior of this home features 20 ft soaring ceilings in the living room, gorgeous crown molding throughout, big beautiful windows that create tons of natural light, high-end CAFE MATTE WHITE with champagne handles APPLIANCE PACKAGE, champagne farmhouse sink, and a bright and airy color palette. Your family and guests will enjoy having their own bathroom in each room in addition to a half bath in the common area. The Master suite has 16ft vaulted ceilings, double doors to the patio and the perfect master bathroom with walk-in shower, soaking tub and massive closet with built-ins, natural light, and granite countertops. The floorplan is PERFECTION and this home offers tons of upgrades and details throughout the 3,762 sqft of living space including spray foam insulation, wired surround sound, electric fireplace, granite throughout and stunning high end vinyl plank flooring. The exterior includes a great sized fenced in backyard irrigated and with sod. Head past the fence and enjoy the rest of the 2.275+/- acres, the options are endless. Plenty of space for a pool, barn or shop, you name it! The large back patio has stunning wood ceilings, a built-in stone kitchen with grill, outdoor fridge and plenty of counter space that is the perfect place to entertain guests. More outdoor features include a 3 CAR GARAGE, sprinklers front and back, paved driveway, and the same bright and airy color palette that is carried inside. The LOCATION of this property is another reason 2099 Jackson Lane stands out, with no HOA, being out of Waco ETJ ( LOWER TAX RATE), and minutes from the brand new China Spring Elementary school make this home a MUST-SEE!!!