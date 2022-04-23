4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $895,000

Gorgeous. Stunning. Distinct. Just some of the words that can be used to describe this absolutely impressive two-story, custom built luxury home. Enjoy a secluded and private setting situated down a gently winding, paved driveway on over 2.5 acres in the River Oaks Estates gated community. From the high-end appliances, including the Thor 4ft stainless gas range with griddle and the commercial-style vent hood and Miele stainless dishwasher, the custom-built cabinets and Bose sound system to the solid 5" wide white oak floors…this home has all of the upgrades and features even the most discerning buyer can appreciate. Coming down the paved driveway and turning the last curve, you are immediately in awe of the picturesque setting that seems to come straight out of a magazine. Drive up to the home and you’ll notice the stone architecture, custom cedar garage doors and color scheme that blends with and complements the surrounding landscape. The heavily-treed 2.5 acres gives a sense of being “off-the-beaten-path” and remote yet still close enough to civilization for convenience. Walk through the custom solid Alder front door and inside you’ll find a thoughtfully designed and well laid floor plan…the way a custom home should be. The home features 3,323 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large upstairs bonus room, formal dining area and breakfast area off the kitchen. The upstairs bonus room is very much a “flex-space” that can be used for an office, media and game room, home gym or another bedroom. The real wood accents add just a hint of rustic warmth while blending with the overall contemporary design. The large windows throughout the home and the French doors off the living room leading to the open patio present peaceful and serene views of the surrounding property. The kitchen is truly the highlight of the home and an aspiring chef's dream where you’ll enjoy preparing your favorite dishes. The custom-built cabinets feature full extension pull-outs, soft close drawers and doors and even a mixer lift in the Silestone-topped island with recessed farmhouse-style sink overlooking the living room and formal dining room. A completely isolated master suite features a double Silestone vanity, steam shower with glass surround and whirlpool tub in the master bath, a massive walk-in closet with custom storage and a beautiful master bedroom with patio access. Just some of the other notable upgrades in this wonderful home include a 3 zoned HVAC system with damper system and Air Effects filtration, spray-foam insulation, hardwood floors, autocirc undersink pumps for instant hot water in the master bathroom and Fantech vent fans in all bathrooms and laundry and an incredible amount of storage through-out. On the property you’ll have 5 buildings including a 300 sf workshop with 200 sf of loft storage, a 500 sf RV carport with 50 amp hook up, a 96 sf greenhouse and a fully finished 16ft x 24ft “she-shed” complete with wood-burning stove providing your own private get-a-way. Every detail has been well thought out for this truly remarkable home! Schedule your exclusive, private tour today!