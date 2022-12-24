4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $915,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION on 2.275 acres! Home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an office and flex space upstairs. The interior of this home features 20 ft ceilings in the living room, big beautiful windows that create natural light, high-end CAFE MATTE WHITE APPLIANCE PACKAGE. Guests will enjoy having their own bathroom in each room in addition to a half bath in the common area. The Master suite has 16ft vaulted ceilings and the perfect master bathroom with walk-in shower, soaking tub and massive closet with built-ins. Home offers tons of upgrades and details throughout the 3,762 sqft of living space. The exterior includes a great sized fenced in backyard irrigated and with sod. Head past the fence and enjoy the rest of the 2.275 acres. Plenty of space for a pool, barn or shop, you name it! The large back patio has stunning wood ceilings, a built-in stone kitchen with grill, outdoor fridge and plenty of counter space that is the perfect place to entertain guests.