4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $956,000

Spectacular NEW CONSTRUCTION by NorthStar Custom Homes on 2.275+/- acres in China Spring ISD. This gorgeously designed home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an office and a wonderful flex space upstairs that would make a perfect game room! Your family and guests will enjoy having their own bathroom in each room in addition to a half bath in the common area. The floorplan is PERFECTION with a great open living space and a bright and airy color palette within the interior and exterior. This home offers tons of upgrades and details throughout the 3,762 sqft of living space including spray foam insulation, vaulted ceilings, all the best appliances and much much more! The sky is the limit with this STUNNING property and the builder is ready to add a shop or pool if requested -- come check it out and start planning your move!