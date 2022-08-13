Spectacular NEW CONSTRUCTION by NorthStar Custom Homes on 2.275+/- acres in China Spring ISD. This gorgeously designed home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an office and a wonderful flex space upstairs that would make a perfect game room! Your family and guests will enjoy having their own bathroom in each room in addition to a half bath in the common area. The floorplan is PERFECTION with a great open living space and a bright and airy color palette within the interior and exterior. This home offers tons of upgrades and details throughout the 3,762 sqft of living space including spray foam insulation, vaulted ceilings, all the best appliances and much much more! The sky is the limit with this STUNNING property and the builder is ready to add a shop or pool if requested -- come check it out and start planning your move!
4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $956,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Everyone has an opinion about Brittney Griner.
Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper.
A 23-year-old died and a 21-year-old was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge in a single-vehicle rollover, after they were seen turning doughnuts in a truck, according to DPS.
One man was taken to a hospital and another was taken to jail after an argument during a Waco barbecue Sunday escalated to a fistfight and a s…
John Travolta pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Kanye West reacts to Kim and Pete's breakup, and more trending news
Actor John Travolta, who co-starred with Olivia Newton-John in the hit movie musical "Grease," has posted a statement in tribute to the late singer. Get that and more trending news here.
No, that is not a mirage. All four new northbound lanes of Interstate 35 from South 12th Street clear to Bellmead have opened, and the southbound lanes are scheduled to follow in the next few days.
Remnants of Lions Park and Kiddieland are in the midst of being demolished, a process that will last about a month, according to parks officials.
A Waco family of three died Tuesday in a fiery wreck south of Rosebud after the driver swerved out of his lane on U.S. Highway 77 and hit a tr…
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-relate…
When it’s time to question a line call in West this season, it’ll be a different coach beckoning over her captain to pass along a question to …