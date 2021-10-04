4 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $1,189,000

Prestigious and private living is guaranteed for the lucky new owners of 3554 Baylor Camp Road. You will live on an expansive eight-acre lot (approx.) along the banks of the North Bosque River and with easy links to the center of Waco ensuring you’re never far from all the contemporary conveniences you could ever need. A long circular driveway draws you from the quiet country road to this stately residence building anticipation as you approach the grand entry. It’s immediately clear this is a truly remarkable home where every inch exudes luxurious opulence with not a single detail overlooked. The layout spans 4,148 sq.ft with four generous bedrooms and 4 baths. At the end of a long day, you can retire to your private and sumptuous master suite with separate closets and doors that open to the patio along with a spa-like master bath. Here, the new owners are treated to dual vanities, a Whirlpool tub and a separate tiled shower. There’s ample space to spread out and relax with a formal dining room and a living room with elegant built-ins and a stone fireplace that stretches all the way to the ceiling. Soft natural light floods in through the oversized windows plus there are tall ceilings overhead, ceiling fans, statement feature lighting and porcelain tiled flooring. Sleek modern style is on show in the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous cabinets, a pantry, breakfast area and a suite of high-end appliances. A built-in cooktop, grill, oven and dishwasher will delight the avid cook and there’s an island, a Vent-A-Hood, microwave, ice maker and refrigerator. An in-house utility room with a freezer space and sink adds functionality while the long list of extra features is extensive. There’s a computer nook, wiring for surround sound and high-speed internet along with double-pane windows, central air/heat, a heat pump and so much more. Hosting guests will be a pleasure with a built-in grill on the covered patio plus there’s an in-ground pool and a slide promising endless hours of fun. An outdoor fireplace is ready for cozy winter nights and there’s a sprinkler system, a storage shed, fencing and a side-entry 3 garage with storage/work space. You will live within the highly sought-after China Spring School District with major roads, parks and Lake Waco nearby.