This luxury haven exudes elegance & tranquility. Step inside to discover sheer opulence. Indulge in relaxation with a sparkling pool, inviting you to immerse in crystal-clear waters. Bask in sun-drenched glory by your private poolside paradise, surrounded by landscaped gardens. A pool house stands adjacent, perfect for gatherings or solitude. Fulfill cinematic desires in state-of-the-art theater. Ample RV and boat parking for adventurers. Open-concept design seamlessly blends luxurious spaces, fostering unity with natural light. The interior radiates sophistication, boasting exquisite finishes. Welcome to unparalleled luxury and timeless beauty. A dream realized - where memories live forever. Located in China Spring ISD with a champion football program. Centrally located between Austin and Dallas & Quick access via Hwy 6. Pool House adds 552.60 sq ft. An underground bunker with 8 bunks, shower, kitchenette, solar-powered.