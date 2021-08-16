4 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $1,500,000

Looking for an estate on the North Bosque River? This could be it! The private tree-lined driveway adds a taste of flare as you approach this elegant home. Upon entering, you will be greeted by a “Southern Style” curved staircase leading to the second floor living with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, loft area with study nook, and a game room/media room. Downstairs has a beautiful family room with fireplace, a formal dining room, owner’s retreat, study, and a secluded guest bedroom and bathroom. A well-designed kitchen is always a plus and this one includes granite countertops, a built-in cabinet front refrigerator, warming oven and eat at bar overlooking the second living and breakfast area. Need a workshop? No problem. The separate 2 car garage building can be used as a workshop and also has additional space upstairs for a crafts, hobbies, yoga, exercise, or just additional storage. You will be impressed with the oversized diving pool that is also nice for lap swimming. So come take a look and enjoy the huge deck which is perfect for viewing the back manicured wooded acreage that gently slopes down to the rock bank on the river. This is a unique property that offers River Living at its finest!