Motivated Seller! Small town living Crawford charmer, beautiful updated very well maintained home, located in the popular Crawford ISD.This home sitting on 2 lots at.7059 of a acre. Home features 3 bedrooms with 4 room optional bedroom/office with window. Large open living spaces with built ins and recessed lights.WB fireplace, with outside clean out and wood log space with door that locks. Large kitchen with appliances lots, of wood cabinets with wine rack, granite countertops, island and separate breakfast bar. A cooks delight. With large walk in pantry and separate closet pantry.Long lighted hallway with iso. Bedroom suite with updated bathroom, marble countertops and shower and built in vanity. So much living space . With outdoor summertime tea drinking on the shaded covered back patio with very large completely fenced yard with mature trees.Sprinkler systems front and back . Side entry 2 car garage with additional Brick building/ Shop on the left side of property with front door entry ,and additional garage could easily be converted to another living space for family member or home business.That has water and electric. Long paved drive with front circle driveway.
4 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $450,000
