4 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $550,000

Located in one of Crawford's premier neighborhoods, this home has been beautifully updated and maintained, with features that rival only custom-built homes. An open concept allows you to be with family or guests while cooking, with a flow between rooms that's perfect for entertaining. Pet-friendly and easy to maintain wood-look tile in all living areas, with warm wood flooring in the bedrooms. The primary suite is isolated with a spa-like bath including a large soaking tub, dual-vanities and the closet of her dreams. A second bedroom with on-suite bath allows for extended family or teenagers to live comfortably and privately. Sitting on a half-acre lot, there's plenty of room to enjoy outside in the yard or under the covered patio.

