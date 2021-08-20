Guest house is 420 sq. ft. for a total of 3567 sq.ft. Gorgeous property in the highly sought after Woodfield Addition. This beautiful home sits on a 1 acre tree covered lot in a cul-de-sac exuberayting seclusion and privacy. The layout is amazing offering an isolated master suite with a cozy fireplace, his and her vanities and massive walk-in closet. Work or workout from home in the extra office space and entertain in two separate living areas. The kitchen opens to the second living, dining and fabulous wet bar. The three guest rooms include a hallway full bath and a jack-in-jill between the back two rooms. The guest house is an open concept including a kitchen and full bath! Enjoy the backyard with friends gathering under the covered patio, swimming in the pool, relaxing in the spa, and enjoy a nice fire pit area, raised garden area, and huge secluded backyard beyond the pool. This home has new hardwood floors (approx. 1900 sq ft) already bought for new buyer to install. This is a rare find in China Spring ISD minutes away from town.
4 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $609,900
