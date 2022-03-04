 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $667,700

4 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $667,700

Rare opportunity awaits with this gorgeous custom home, nestled in the back of the popular, prestigious, Woodfield Subdivision. At the end of a quiet, shaded, established cul-de-sac, this beauty has plenty of room for everyone! Just off of Highway 6, in China Spring ISD, you'll still have the closeness and convenience of city-living. There's a bonus room that could make a 5th bedroom, play room, or man cave. Downstairs, you'll find a formal dining room, breakfast area, private office with ample built-ins and an isolated guest bedroom and bathroom for privacy. Upstairs, there are numerous bedrooms, bathrooms, and an abundance of storage with unbelievable closet space. Out back, you'll find the perks of county-living. Watch the deer from your own back porch and enjoy quiet evenings soaking up nature's serenity. Completely loved from floor to ceiling, this one is move-in ready!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert