This gorgeous home was originally built by a Builder for his personal residence in the highly desired Woodfield subdivision. Its loaded with high end features: vaulted ceilings with wood beams in the open floor plan great room that encompasses the kitchen, living room, and wood burning fireplace; crown molding in the remainder of the home; 8-foot tall solid core doors; and vinyl-plank flooring. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with an oversized gas drop-in cooktop with pot filler, double oven, farmhouse sink in the large island, custom cabinets, and under-cabinet lighting. The large isolated master suite is luxurious and comfortable. The bedroom has a tray ceiling and lots of room to stretch out and relax. The ensuite bathroom features dual vanities, a huge walk-in closet, separate tub and shower. Huge covered back patio with outdoor kitchen (with gas grill and sink), fireplace, TV wiring & mounting hardware, and ceiling fan make entertaining a breeze!
4 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $699,900
