This stunning home in China Spring is a must see. A perfect location close to Hwy 6 with just over a half acre lot. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is the perfect home for entertaining. From the second you walk in the door the exquisite moldings and details will catch your eye. The front hallway has a large linen closet and access to two bedrooms and their jack-n-jill bathroom. The kitchen with its gorgeous granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas stove top, large island and ample countertops leave nothing to be desired. The open concept living and kitchen area make for the perfect place for entertaining. The isolated master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with a walk in closet, walk in shower and large tub. A small extra room would make a lovely second living area, a playroom or even an office. A hidden closet is behind the bookcase in the extra room. The guest bedroom and bathroom are secluded giving your guests the perfect amount of privacy. This laundry room might even make laundry enjoyable with a sink, hanging rack and plenty of storage. The large back yard has a covered patio, tv hookup, built in grill, and sink; a great place to watch a game and cook dinner. Schedule a showing today!