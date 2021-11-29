Excellent Investment Opportunity! Duplex located in Eddy, TX on .44 acres. Each side is 2 Bedroom/1 Bath with a good size kitchen, living and a great shared back yard. Both units are currently rented out! Over sized lot gives you the potential to build another property next to the current one. Do not miss out on this excellent property!
4 Bedroom Home in Eddy - $230,000
