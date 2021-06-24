 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $100,000

Great Location! 4 bedroom, 2 bath single wide mobile home located on large corner lot. Large yard with charming chicken coup and a small builing that can be made into living quarters or utilized for storage. Label # : LOu0058004 Serial # PH3504LA206 Certificate # MH00107404

