4 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $472,500

BETTER THAN NEW modern farmhouse home on 2.6 acres in West ISD! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1969 sq-ft was built in 2021 and is in impeccable condition. Open concept with tons of natural light, split bedroom floorplan, & matching hard floors throughout, making this home perfect for family functionality & entertaining. The generous kitchen features a large pantry, stainless steel appliances including gas range & refrigerator, white custom cabinets, & granite countertops. The gas fireplace surrounded by stone and built-in bookcases is the heart of the living room. The master suite boasts a free-standing tub, separate walk-in shower, double vanities, & walk-in closet. Fabulous covered back patio & attached 2-car garage. Completely fenced property with smooth wire, pipe along the road, & iron gate entrance. A pond has been dug, but is currently dry due to drought. Peaceful country living in between West & Waco with no HOA & no city taxes.