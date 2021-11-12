Recently constructed home with ag exemption in West ISD! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is 2608 sq ft on 5.58 acres with seasonal creek just 15 minutes from Waco. Lots of custom touches including extra large driveway entry with gates, oversized attached breezeway connecting to the 1200 sq ft shop. The shop features 2 10x10 garage doors and an 8x8 door on the back side giving it drive thru capabilities. On the far side of the shop is a 20x40 carport perfect for trailer parking. Inside the house you’ll find 10 foot ceilings, 8 foot interior doors and an open concept layout providing tons of natural lighting. The kitchen has a massive 5x10 island, tons of cabinet and counter space, granite countertops, beverage cooler, open custom shelving, propane cooktop and large walk in pantry. All of the bedrooms are oversized and the guest bath has a beautiful walk in shower and double vanities. The isolated master bedroom is wrapped with windows. The master bath includes full custom walk in shower and separate 6 foot freestanding bathtub. No detail was missed in this house!
4 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $595,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
George Skelton: This firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Guns, violence and political extremism are on the rise. And America risks disaster — sooner than later. That's the view of a longtime University of California firearms researcher whose hard-hitting report was published last week in the journal Injury Epidemiology. "Upward trends in firearm purchasing, violence and political extremism are converging to put the USA at risk ...
See who turned in the biggest high school football performances on Friday night and vote for the Player of the Week.
A court clerical error led a six-time felon who crushed a man’s skull with a hammer in 2012 during a dispute over a $10 debt to spend two week…
Austen Baldridge was instrumental in bringing Cottonwood Creek Market to Waco, and there he was on the front row when the 14-screen Cinemark m…
Waco’s Bear Ridge Golf Club has been sold to a group of Waco businessmen, former owner Tommy Tompkins said Wednesday, calling it the “next gre…
A recent Wall Street Journal analysis found Baylor University parents with loans through the federal Parent Plus program have the nation’s wor…
The local Pilgrim’s poultry plant became unionized in July, and on Friday employees received the largest hourly pay increase in the site’s his…
If there were any presses left on the premises, they might stop. Chip and Joanna Gaines of Magnolia fame will spend $21 million to renovate the former Waco Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave., the newspaper’s home for more than 70 years before relocating to River Square Center’s third floor.
South Waco residents around Cotton Palace Park have started dreaming along with city parks officials and consultants about the future of Waco’…
-
- 2 min to read
The Waco Hippodrome’s illuminated marquee long has caught attention of passersby on Austin Avenue, but the theater’s backside facing Franklin …