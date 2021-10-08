Recently constructed home with ag exemption in West ISD! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is 2608 sq ft on 5.58 acres with seasonal creek just 15 minutes from Waco. Lots of custom touches including extra large driveway entry with gates, oversized attached breezeway connecting to the 1200 sq ft shop. The shop features 2 10x10 garage doors and an 8x8 door on the back side giving it drive thru capabilities. On the far side of the shop is a 20x40 carport perfect for trailer parking. Inside the house you’ll find 10 foot ceilings, 8 foot interior doors and an open concept layout providing tons of natural lighting. The kitchen has a massive 5x10 island, tons of cabinet and counter space, granite countertops, beverage cooler, open custom shelving, propane cooktop and large walk in pantry. All of the bedrooms are oversized and the guest bath has a beautiful walk in shower and double vanities. The isolated master bedroom is wrapped with windows. The master bath includes full custom walk in shower and separate 6 foot freestanding bathtub. No detail was missed in this house!
4 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $635,000
