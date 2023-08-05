Stunning newly constructed, single family home just outside of Waco! With approximately 12 acres of land, this property boasts plenty of living space both indoors and out, and it certainly doesn’t disappoint when it comes to details. This home has 4 generously-sized bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a huge bonus room upstairs. The living room offers a welcoming space to unwind and relax at the end of the day with easy access to the backyard and patio. The kitchen comes complete with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a cozy breakfast bar. The master suite is exquisite with sliding natural wood doors, a walk-in closet, and adjacent master bath with granite countertops. And you’ll love the handy laundry room and built-in shelves and storage areas throughout the home. This home’s exterior is ready for your own personal landscaping touches. The covered patio features beautiful, wooden accent beams, and lots of space for outdoor entertaining.