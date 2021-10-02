 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $199,000

Brand new home in Hewitt!! This property is a spacious 4 bed 2 bath home with approximately 1,800 square feet of living space. Large open dining and kitchen area with an Island for extra counter space. Easy to maintain with attractive laminate flooring throughout the entire home. Property is located in the Midway School district in a quiet neighborhood.

