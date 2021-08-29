4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $280,000

The convenience of city living and distinctive details and accents of a farmhouse makes this home a unique one-of-a-kind property. This ready to move in home is complete with kitchen appliances, washer & dryer and even comes with a farmhouse dinning table that is centered within the hand-crafted built-in country style wooden benches with custom made cushions. The farmhouse feel flows through the entirety of this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. With an isolated Master Bedroom complete with a dual vanity, walk in tiled shower, large garden tub and double walk in closets the master suite offers a tranquil escape all of it's own. On the opposite end of the house you will find 3 bedrooms that share the hall bath with tiled walk-in shower. Doing laundry will never be the same once you see this beautiful one-of-a-kind hand-crafted laundry room! The closed in back porch offers an ideal flex space for pets, plants and almost anything that requires temperature and weather control. The double garage offers a large walk-in storage closet and attic space above that is complete with decking for additional added storage space. The back yard has a large wood deck that is perfect for raised garden beds, barbeques or just relaxing with family and friends. This property has a security system and a sprinkler system to name just a few of the extras. Located about 2 miles from I-35, 6 miles from Providence Hospital and 4 miles from Hillcrest Scott & White and conveniently located near shopping malls, restaurants and entertainment. Schedule a tour of this property that is located in Midway ISD to fully appreciate all that it has to offer!