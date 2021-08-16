 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $285,000

Looking for home? Come and see this beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath in Midway ISD. This home features a welcoming open concept with a brick fireplace, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, spacious rooms, master with en suite master bath, large garage, and backyard with a cozy patio to unwind and relax when at home. This home is ready for it’s new owners! Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert