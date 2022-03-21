This spacious home is located in Heritage Heights and features a bonus space (formerly an at-home daycare), with a separate entrance and attached bedroom--perfectly suited for additional living quarters, playroom, workshop, home-office, and more. Conveniently located near shopping and schools, this property is zoned for Midway ISD, less than a mile from Hewitt Park, and boasts a large living area with a floor-to-ceiling, wood-burning fireplace. The master suite is spacious and there is a separate utility room for laundry. The large driveway and backyard are perfect for recreation, relaxation, hosting, or as an outdoor oasis for family and/or furry friends. Schedule your tour today to see the endless potential and possibilities of this home in the Heart of Texas.
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $330,000
