4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $365,000

Welcome to this spacious Raleigh Floor Plan from John Houston featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This well kept home boasts an open living concept with a cozy living room featuring a stone wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen has ample storage as well as a walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, and dining area. The large master suite opens to a relaxing master bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub, & walk in shower. Additional upgrades include: * Security system added * Front porch to garage 14 stone step-way * Front flowerboxes under windows * Front yard landscaping, including large rocks and low-maintenance plants. You will have plenty of room for entertaining in the large fenced in back yard. This home is Located in the new Stoneridge edition, on a large lot with side entry garage, and convenient access to I-35 with nearby shopping and dining. This home is an absolute must see! View More