Charming, Move-In Ready 4 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring an open floor plan. All bedrooms are very spacious, isolated master suite with his/her closets, dual vanities, separate tub and walk-in shower. In 2019 the exterior of the home was repainted, and in 2020 interior of the home was repainted. Also come home to a spacious covered back patio with your very own in-ground swimming pool to relax in or for entertaining with family/friends. For all of your gardening equipment enjoy a 12’x10’ Hartland shed w/electricity. Garage is a side entry w/extended and widened driveway for extra parking or even a boat! Garage also features lots of storage, and painted/sealed floor with epoxy. This home is located in the Midway ISD! This home is a must see!! Call today to make an appointment .
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $365,900
