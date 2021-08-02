 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $370,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $370,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $370,000

Welcome to 340 Fannin Dr. This home sits on a corner lot in the well established neighborhood of Heritage Heights. Located just minutes from Hewitt Elementary School, Pioneer Park and popular eating attractions. Being in the highly desired Midway ISD is just one of the perks this home has to offer. Boasting four bedrooms, and three and a half bath. When it comes to livable space this home surely won't disappoint. Large driveway and backyard for outdoor entertaining / enjoyment. Schedule your private tour today !

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert