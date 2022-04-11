4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $399,000

Step inside this amazing home situated on a corner lot with over 2300 square feet, 4 bedrooms, office, and 2 bathrooms. The isolated master en-suite also has a private office, master bathroom has a double sink vanity, two private closets, separate shower and soaking jetted tub. Large living room features a beautiful fireplace, high ceilings with open concept to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, the glass cabinet doors are perfect to showcase special dishes, wrap around tall bar seating, built-in desk, under and above cabinet lights, and dining nook are a few features. Other bedrooms are spacious, lots of storage, one room has built-in storage bench seating. Hall bathroom features double sinks, combo tub shower, and tile floors. Outdoor space is perfect for patio entertaining, there is a fully fenced back yard and lots of side yard if someone wanted to extend fence. Don't miss this one!!