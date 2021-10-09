4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $426,900

New Home in Hewitt, TX that is in Lorena School District. Brand New Community!!! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full baths home. It also comes with a double gate in the fence to the back yard for easy access. The special amenities are: propane on demand hot water heater, fireplace ,and kitchen stove. You will not have to worry to stay warm, take a shower and cook dinner when the electricity stops working. A MUST SEE BRAND NEW HOME!!!