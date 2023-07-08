Amazing smart home in Hewitt in highly desirable Lorena ISD! Stone veneer/accents across entire front of this custom home + Brick on remaining 3 sides. 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths + Powder Room. Split Master Ensuite in back left (NE) corner of home with secondary bedrooms and bathrooms along south side of the house. Very spacious 2 Car front entry Garage with Carriage lights. Soffit down-lights across front. Beautiful arched entries with Crown Molding at Entry/Living Room/Master Bedroom. Formal Dining Room [left at entry] opens to Living Room & Kitchen/Bay Window Breakfast Area. 11' ceilings in Living Room & Master Ensuite with coffered ceilings; 9' ceilings in secondary BRs & baths; 10' ceilings in the rest of home! Electric Fireplace in Living Room with beautiful Stone finishes and extra matching cabinets/granite top built-in area. 12 MM Luxury Vinyl Plank. Level 4 Granite [Fantasy Brown] all counters, vanities & massive Island. Stainless Steel appliances with smooth surface electric range. Deep & wide single Stainless Steel sink. Brush Nickel fixtures/door knobs; Crutchfield Surround Sound speakers/receiver/sub-woofer in Living room. The amazing covered patio is wired for surround sound. Cat-5 outlets in each room. Sprinkler/sod + landscaping. All four corners of house are wired for security cameras. Smart thermostat. 2" blinds/full gutters. Spray foam insulation in exterior walls + roof decking. BUILDER’S INCENTIVES: $4000 towards closing cost PLUS 1-2-10 yrs Builder Warranty